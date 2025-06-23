Woodchucks Get Back in Win Column with Victory over Chinooks

WAUSAU, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks got back to their winning ways at home on Monday afternoon as they picked up a strong 8-3 victory over the Lakeshore Chinooks at Athletic Park.

It was Wausau's third victory over Lakeshore this season, and the Woodchucks moved to 8-3 at home on the season. It was also the sixth time in the last seven games where the Woodchucks scored five runs or more.

However, the story in today's game came on the mound. Carter White (Lincoln Memorial/Eastern Michigan) shined by throwing six no-hit innings, the furthest any Wausau pitcher has gone without allowing a hit this season. White struck out six hitters and walked three batters on his way to recording his third win as a pitcher for the Woodchucks.

In the seventh inning, Lakeshore hit a solo home run off White to break his no-hit bid and his chance at a second consecutive shutout appearance. White would eventually record one final out to finish with 6.1 innings pitched on the day, turning in one of the best starts from any Woodchucks pitcher this season. In White's last 12.1 innings of work, he has allowed just one run on three hits, and has struck out 13 batters.

The Woodchucks gave him a big lead to work with early. Wausau scored in the first when Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) drove in two runs on an RBI single. It was a bounce back game for the new Woodchuck, as he finished 3-4 with three total RBIs.

The Woodchucks added onto their lead in the second with Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) making an impact in his first game back from injury. Smith-Johnson roped a two-run double down the right field line to give Wausau a 4-0. It extended Smith-Johnson's hit streak to a league-leading 19 games and gave him two RBIs to increase his total to 25 on the season.

The Woodchucks then broke the game open in the fourth, with another returner leading the way. Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) hit a home run for the third consecutive game, launching a three-run shot over the left field fence to make it 7-0. Rodriguez then followed, hitting his first home run as a Woodchuck during the next at bat. It was the first time this season that the Woodchucks hit back-to-back home runs.

While Wausau didn't find any more runs during the game, White's pitching helped them maintain their big lead, even though the Chinooks scored two runs in the eighth to make the score 8-3, Landon Sexton (USC Upstate) held them there. After giving up a walk-off hit the last time he faced the Chinooks, Sexton got the final three outs in the ninth inning to finish off the win.

The Woodchucks are now 17-11 with the win and are now 13-7 against opponents in the Great Lakes West. Wausau moved to just a game behind Madison in the standings, with the Mallards set to play third-place Green Bay on the road later tonight. If Madison loses, the Woodchucks will only be a half game behind their rivals in the race for a first-half division championship.

Wausau only has seven games remaining in the first half, and one of them will be tomorrow when they host the Lakeshore Chinooks to complete the two-game series. The game will be at Athletic Park, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Fans can come watch tomorrow's action and see every Woodchucks home game this season by visiting woodchucks.com to purchase tickets.







