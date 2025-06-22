Dock Spiders Score Five Runs In Final Two Innings To Force Split Against Wausau

June 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders handed Wausau its third loss at home in the 2025 season on Sunday afternoon, picking up a 9-4 win to move above .500 on the season.

The win secures a two-game series split between the Dock Spiders and the Woodchucks. The game was Wausau's first at Athletic Park since June 12 for Wausau, and it's only the second time this season where an opponent score eight or more runs on the road against the Woodchucks.

Fond du Lac opened the scoring with three runs on three hits in the top of the second. They were the only runs that they scored on Wausau's starter Amar Tsengeg (Northwestern), who dealt five strong innings in his second appearance of the season.

However, Wausau got to work in the bottom half of that frame. Max Soliz (Kansas) registered his third extra base hit of the season with a leadoff double, and Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) reached on his first plate appearance with a walk. With Berkland's walk, the Woodchucks have now registered 200 walks in the Northwoods League season. Cade Baldridge (Cowley CC/Kansas) then drove both Soliz and Berkland in with a two run double to cut Fond du Lac's lead to just one.

Then, in the fourth, Max Soliz delivered again, hitting a solo home run into right center field to tie the game. After an initial slump, Soliz has now hit a home run in back-to-back games and has 8 RBIs on the season. He finished just a triple away from the cycle in the defeat, going 3-4 in his first three-hit game of 2025.

Fond du Lac took the lead back by manufacturing a run in the sixth, making it 4-3. In the late stages, they would take full control. In the eighth, the Dock Spiders hit a two-run home run with two outs to take a 6-3 lead. While Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) did score a run in the bottom of the eighth on a wild pitch to shrink the Dock Spiders lead to two, the Dock Spiders scored three runs in the ninth to seal their comfortable win.

The Woodchucks move to 16-11 on the season with the defeat. They are now two games behind Madison in the Great Lakes West standings, with the Mallards set to host the Green Bay Rockers later this afternoon.

Wausau will turn the page to tomorrow when they host the Lakeshore Chinooks at Athletic Park for the first time in 2025. Wausau and Lakeshore faced each other four times last week in Mequon, with the Woodchucks winning the first two meetings and Lakeshore winning the final two games to force a series split. The game will be the start of a quick two-game series between the Woodchucks and Chinooks at Athletic Park.

Tomorrow's matchup between Lakeshore and Wausau will begin at 12:05 p.m., the first home game for Wausau this season on a Monday. Fans can purchase tickets to that matchup and every Woodchucks home game this season by visiting woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.