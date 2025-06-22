Kenosha Trounces Kalamazoo in Largest Run Output of the Season

June 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kingfish jumped out to a 14-0 lead putting this game out of reach by the 3rd inning.

It marks the sixth straight game Kenosha has scored first and it was Trent Abel coming up with an RBI single in the first to put the fish up 1-0. Abel would go 2-5, with 3 RBIs giving him a team leading 22 RBIs.

The fish pup up five in the 2nd and eight in the 3rd, largely in part to walks. They drew 13 in the game and 10 off Kalamazoo starter Jeremiah Holder. Hogan Denny, who made his catching debut, had a 2-RBI double in each of those innings.

Denny had a four hit game and drove in four runs. He is the sixth Kingfish to have at least four hits in a game this season.

Ben McDougal got the start for Kenosha. It was his first ever Northwoods League apperance and he was sharp going five innings and allowing just one run of seven hits while striking out four.

Kalamazoo got one lone run in each of the final five frames, but it was still no match for Kenosha's 16 run outburst. The win brings Kenosha's record to 12-15, just 2.5 games out of first place Kalamazoo, who is 13-11.

The two square off again on Sunday at 1:35 pm.







