Isaac Milburn Makes History, Tosses No-Hitter in Madison Mallards' Victory

June 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - In a performance for the ages, Isaac Milburn (Purdue University) tossed a no-hitter on Saturday night at Warner Park, leading the Madison Mallards (17-8) to a 1-0 victory over the Green Bay Rockers (14-11). The feat marked the fourth no-hitter in Mallards history - and the first solo no-hitter ever thrown at Warner Park - firmly cementing Milburn's place in the Northwoods League record books.

Milburn was perfect through five and a third innings, carving through the Rockers lineup without allowing a single baserunner. Madison gave him early support in the third, when Jordy Lopez (University of California, Berkeley) crossed the plate on a fielder's choice - the only run he'd need.

Green Bay finally cracked the door open in the sixth, as Cooper Smith (University of Oklahoma) drew a walk to become the Rockers' first base runner of the game. But Milburn slammed it shut, striking out the next two hitters to preserve his no-hitter through six.

The Mallards were held quiet after their lone run in the third. Green Bay's Maddox Long (Harding University) turned in a strong outing, striking out six over seven innings while allowing just one run.

With two outs in the eighth and the no-hitter still alive, Cayden Sheffield (Georgia Tech) drew a walk to become just the second Rockers baserunner of the night. Milburn calmly responded, inducing a groundout to end the inning.

Just three outs away from greatness, Milburn opened the ninth by striking out Jalan Jones (Norfolk State University) for his tenth punch out of the night. Caleb Daniel (Georgia Tech) followed with a groundout, bringing Milburn within one out. On his 118th pitch, he sealed the moment - getting David Ballenilla (Central Arizona College) to bounce out and complete the fourth no-hitter in Madison Mallards franchise history.

Milburn departed the mound having etched his name in the record books - along with his second win of the season. Long, despite a valiant effort, took the loss for Green Bay.

The Mallards will wrap up the home stand on Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Rockers at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.







