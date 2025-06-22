Kenosha Splits Series with Kalamazoo After Late Growlers Comeback

June 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - For the first time this season Kenosha lost a game they led after seven innings.

A pitcher's duel between Kenosha's Max McClellan and Kalamazoo's Rocco Bernadina kept the game scoreless into the 4th. However, it was Kenosha striking first for the 7th straight game. Ryan Bakes came through with an RBI-single to give the fish a 1-0 lead.

The Growlers responded just a half inning later though. After the first two reached, Jay Slater layed down a sac-bunt to move both runners over. The ensuing batter, Jayce Lee, lifted a sac-fly that tied the game. A couple batter later, McClellan was charged with his second balk of the season, a balk that gave Kalamazoo a 1-run lead.

The game remained 2-1 until the 7th when Kenosha got the first two on and moved them both into scoring position on a sac-bunt. A passed ball scored Will Matuszak to tie the game and then it was Jadan Boyce coming through with a sac-fly to put the Kingfish back in front.

Jackson Prentice threw a scoreless 7th in relief, but in the 8th Kalamazoo got to him. A walk and then a costly error from Matuszak at third gave the Growlers a couple runners on with no one out. Slater had the game winning hit, a 2-RBI double down the left field line. He would come in to score on a Trevor Johnson RBI-single giving Kalamazoo reliever Donny Tober a 2-run cushion.

Tober only needed one. After surrendering a leadoff single to Robert Newland he retired the next three to seal the 5-3 win for Kalamazoo.

The Growlers lead the season series 4-2 and remain 1st in the Great Lakes East with a 14-11 record. Kenosha drops to 12-16, three and a half games behind.

The fish now travel to Fond du Lac for the first of a home and home with the Dock Spiders.







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.