Rox Fall Short in Last Game of Road Trip, Return Home Monday for Six-Game Homestand

June 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox pitcher Ryan Beaird

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Ryan Beaird(St. Cloud Rox)

MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (20-6) fell to the Minot Hot Tots (6-22) 11-2 on Sunday, but won the series 3-1 overall, and hold a five-game lead in the Great Plains West.

St. Cloud would strike first in the contest, with Joshua Dykhoff (University of Minnesota-Crookston) providing an RBI double.

On the mound, starter Marcus Kruzan (University of Minnesota) dealt five strikeouts, while Ryan Beaird (Tarleton State University) put together 4.1 solid innings of relief.

The Rox sparked some offense in the eighth and scored off an RBI single from Ethan Gibson (Virginia Tech).

The Rox were overall victorious in the series, winning three of four games on the road against Minot, and remain in first place in the Great Plains West.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Joshua Dykhoff.

The Rox return home on Monday, June 23rd, at 6:35 p.m. for the first of two games against the Badlands Big Sticks. There will be a Tote Bag Giveaway for the first 300 fans, presented by Magnifi Financial. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.