Thunder Bay Wins an Extra Inning Thriller at Mayo Field 5-4

June 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







Rochester, Minn - It was a walk issued to Jordan Bach, who was three for four on the night, that would represent the winning run after a Lucas Johnson two-RBI double was enough to bring the Border Cats over the line.

Ian Regal delivered his strongest start of the season, pitching six innings and allowing just two runs (both of which were unearned).

The Honkers' offense was muted for most of the night after a first-inning sacrifice fly from Joel Roberts. It came alive when it was needed in the eighth, trailing by three runs to one.

RBI singles from Joel Roberts and Drew Charney tied the ball game in the eighth, giving the Honkers a chance to snap a six-game losing streak. After failing to score Hara from second in the ninth, the Border Cats plated two massive runs in the top of the tenth.

It was a beautiful two-RBI double into left center from Lucas Johnson. That second run proved to be crucial as Charney's RBI single to score Joel Roberts was not enough.

The loss was Rochester's sixth in a row, while the win extended Thunder Bay's streak of victories to five.

Thunder Bay will continue south as they travel to Waterloo for two straight. The Honkers will head lakeside for a four-game set with the Duluth Huskies.

Ryan Higgins will have the ball tomorrow on the mound. Duluth has not declared a starting pitcher.







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2025

