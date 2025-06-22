Stingers Take Series Finale in La Crosse

La Crosse, WI - The Willmar Stingers (13-12) won the final game against the La Crosse Loggers (20-8), 22-3.

In the first inning, centerfielder Cody Nitowitz got aboard and scored on an errant throw. Third basemen Armani Guzman got on from the error and was driven in by catcher Ryan Tayman who hit a stand up double. Shortstop Landon Franklin hit his own two RBI-double.

In the second, left fielder Carter Walsh walked to start the inning. Guzman immediately drove him in. Jameson Martin followed with a walk. This brought designated hitter Matthew Pena to the plate who drove them both in with a single.

Liam Bushey singled and Franklin came to the plate and crushed his third home run of the season driving in three runs to put the Stingers up 10-0.

The Loggers answered back with a run of their own in the second inning.

The Stingers kept the scoring going. Nitowitz walked his way aboard before scoring when Martin singled then stole second. Pena drove in Martin with a single.

In the fourth, Jordan Kuhnau homered to extend the Stingers lead to 12.

In the fifth inning, the Stingers kept the scoring going plating four runs. The inning was capped off by a Walsh RBI single.

Willmar was able to plate two in the top of the sixth. First basemen Liam Bushey capped off the inning with an RBI single.

In the top of the eighth Walsh drove in Franklin on a single. Guzman drove in another two runs with a single of his own.

In the home half of the eighth, the Loggers cut down the Stingers deficit taking on two runs of their own.

Stinger's starter Ben Irsfeld went 4.0 inning striking out one while allowing just one run.

Aramani Guzman went 3-for-7 with three RBs and two runs scored.

Matthew Pena went 2-for-4 with two walks and three RBIs.

Landon Franklin went 3-for-4 with six RBIs and his third homerun of the season.

Jordan Kuhnau went 2-for-3 with a solo home run.

Cody Nitowitz walked five times scoring three times.

The Stingers will hit the road again for a series with the Bismarck Larks with first pitch set for 6:35p.m. CST on NWL+.

