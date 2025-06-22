Dock Spiders Push Past Woodchucks

June 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Jaron Cotton of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders comes home

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders get their second win of the season over the Woodchucks in a hard fought road victory that saw the Dock Spider pitching core tally 13 strikeouts.

Fond du Lac came into this game with back-to-back losses to Wausau and had lost earlier in the season at Athletic 20-2. However, this Dock Spiders squad has grown from their earlier loss at Wausau this season and it showed in today's game with Fond du Lac setting a tone early by notching three runs off of a Jarren Sanderson RBI single and a Jonathan Fitz sacrifice-fly. The Woodchucks would later even the score at three but the Dock Spiders would pull ahead thanks in part to a Jaron Cotton sac-fly in the top of the sixth. Late in the game, the Dock Spiders played some of their best baseball in the final two innings, outshooting the Woodchucks 4-1 with shutdown pitching from Tannis Lange to close out the win. The difference-maker in the win came in the top of the eighth when Jaron Cotton notched his first homerun of the season scoring two runs helping give the Dock Spiders enough cushion to seal the win.

The two most impactful performances for Fond du Lac were from Noah Wech who set a couple of season highs for the Dock Spiders pitching unit and from shortstop Jaron Cotton. Wech set a high in strikeouts in a single game with eight punchouts and a high in pitches thrown with 99 while totalling six innings of work on the mound which is his longest outing this season. Cotton went 1-for-3 at the plate with a run, a homerun and four RBI.

On the mound, the Dock Spiders had a very gritty performance as they struck out 13 batters while only walking four Woodchucks. While Wech led in the strikeout column, Tannis Lange had a top-tier close out performance as he struck out three of the five batters he faced to end the game.

Offensively the Dock Spiders recorded 11 hits as Patrick Graham, Jarren Sanderson and Landon Mensik each had multiple hit performances. Sanderson recorded the most runs of any Dock Spider in the game, going 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBI.

The Dock Spiders will have a decent break from playing the Woodchucks as the next time they square-off against each other will be on July 20 at Athletic Park.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is Monday, June 23 against the Kenosha Kingfish at 6:35 p.m. CT. The game falls on the daily promotion for a $5 Ticket Special presented by WFRV-TV Channel 5 and Miller Mondays presented by the Miller Brewing Company. Come out to Herr-Baker where with each Miller product purchased, fans will earn entry in drawings for premium tickets to Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Dock Spiders games.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

