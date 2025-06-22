'Nooks Unable to Sweep Rafters

June 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis (WYATT BAUMEYER) - After rallying off three consecutive victories, the Lakeshore Chinooks couldn't complete the sweep against the Rapids Rafters Sunday afternoon.

The Chinooks went down early in the second on a two-run home run by Rafters' catcher Pat Costin and failed to mount a comeback, eventually losing 10-1

Despite the crooked score, the Chinooks had multiple early scoring chances against Rafters starter Jeremy Jones. In the first and fourth innings, Lakeshore had two runs on with less than two outs; however, a pair of double plays ended any potential rally.

The Chinooks' early scoring chances were all the team mustered Sunday, as the Wisconsin Rapids pitching duo of Jones and Tristin Crusenberry shut down a Lakeshore offense that had scored 30 runs on the team's three-game win streak, holding the team to seven hits, and perhaps two of the hottest hitters in all the Northwoods League, shortstop Beckett Zavorek and right fielder Tyler Preece to just two hits in nine plate appearances.

Lakeshore's bottom third of the order also went a combined 2-9 as Owen Deshazo returned to action for the first time in two weeks.

On the pitching side, right-hander Logan Schulfer started for the Chinooks and worked three solid innings. The only run the righty allowed came on that two-run homer, which was undoubtedly aided by the wind - the wind was blowing out the entire day.

Schulfer departed trailing 2-0 in the fourth, making way for left-hander Aaron Robinson. Robinson allowed two runs in three innings of work, yet the game remained close.

Entering the seventh inning, Lakeshore trailed by just four runs. However, things unraveled quickly, as the Rapids Rafters jumped Chinooks' right-hander Jackson Bahn and newly arrived left-hander Logan Grubb, scoring six times over the final two frames.

Rafters' second baseman Noah Ruiz continued to haunt the Chinooks, as Ruiz drove in two runs in the seventh to break the game open.

The lefty Grubb, who arrived Sunday from the University of Kentucky, allowed four runs in just an inning on five hits.

Lakeshore continues this four-game road trip Monday and Tuesday as the ballclub heads further north to take on the Wausau Woodchucks for the fifth time in the last week.

The first pitch on Monday is scheduled for 12:05 CDT. Right-hander Brian Crooms is expected to start.







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.