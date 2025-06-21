Chinooks Win Third Consecutive Game After Offensive Outburst

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis (WYATT BAUMEYER) - The Lakeshore Chinooks continued their slugging campaign against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Saturday evening.

After an impressive night on both sides of the ball, designated hitter Beckett Zavorek doubled to lead off the game, leading the way to 20 Chinooks' hits and a 14-4 victory in game 1 of the series.

However, Saturday's series opener got off to a shaky start.

The Chinooks did score a run in the first inning but left the bases loaded with no outs afterward. In the bottom of the inning, the Rapids Rafters answered back with two runs of their own on a throwing error by Chinooks' catcher Kyle Micklus that hit the bat of designated hitter Andre Modugno and trickled into left field.

Fortunately, the Chinooks didn't let that circus play affect the rest of Saturday's game.

Lakeshore immediately responded by scoring three in the second and 10 runs from the fifth to the seventh innings, highlighted by a three-run home run by shortstop David Hogg.

When Hogg and Zavorek weren't contributing - the duo went 6-11 with eight RBI - right fielder Tyler Preece continued his All-Star caliber season.

Preece went 4-6 with, raising his average to .376, and made two spectacular diving catches in right field - a position he's never played before this season.

As a whole, nine Chinooks had hits Saturday night, and seven had multi-hit nights.

On the pitching side, right-hander Nate Ciemny started and performed well.

The righty tossed 5 and Ã¢..." innings of three-run ball, allowing six hits and striking out four. His season ERA sits at 3.27.

Ciemny's start now makes it back-to-back nights where a Chinooks' starter pitched into the sixth inning, left-hander Chance Covert did so on Friday, something manager Mikel Moreno said is crucial to team success.

After Thursday's doubleheader, Lakeshore needed length from its starters, and Ciemny did so.

Left-hander Dylan Escobar relieved Ciemny in the sixth and finished the game going 3 and Ã¢..." innings, collecting a save - a save is rewarded if a reliever pitches three or more innings in relief.

The only high-leverage Escobar faced was when he entered the game in the sixth with the bases loaded and two outs. The lefty remained calm and proceeded to strike out Rafters right fielder Chris Diaz, ending the real only threat of the game.

The Chinooks go for the series sweep Sunday afternoon at 3:05. Lakeshore has yet to name a starting pitcher, but newly arrived left-hander Logan Grubb from the University of Kentucky could pitch.







