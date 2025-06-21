Rockers No-Hit in Loss to Madison

June 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







MADISON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (14-11) fell in the first game of a four-game series with the Madison Mallards (17-8) tonight by a score of 1-0.

It was a true pitcher's duel at the Duck Pond as the Rockers were no-hit in nine innings of work by Mallards starting pitcher Isaac Milburn. Milburn allowed just two walks and had a perfect game working into the sixth inning before Cooper Smith drew a walk.

Maddox Long pitched a gem of his own with seven innings pitched, allowing just one run in the third inning. He induced a ground ball with runners at the corners and one out, but the Rockers defense could not convert the double play, allowing Jordy Lopez to score for the Mallards. Long racked up six strikeouts and issued no walks in his outing. Tomas Lopez entered the game in the eighth and produced a 1-2-3 inning to keep it a 1-0 game. The Rockers were not able to add any more offense in the ninth en route to the 1-0 loss.

Green Bay will return to Madison to conclude the road trip tomorrow with first pitch slated for 4:05pm. The two teams will finish the series with two games in Green Bay on Monday and Tuesday. Both games at Capital Credit Union Park are slated for 6:35pm.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.







Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.