Spitters Get Tricked by Leprechauns

June 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters drop game one against the Royal Oak Leprechauns, 17-3.

Coming off the road trip the Pit Spitters had one of the hottest offenses in the Great Lakes East Division, led by their ability to score first. Cade Collins and Brandon Sanchez attacked first with a single each to put two runners on. Alfredo Velazquez later walked, loading the bases and setting up for a big at-bat for Aaron Piasecki. He then drew a walk, scoring a run to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. Later in the fourth inning, Adam Broski led off with a double to the outfield scoring on a fielder's choice from Brooks Sartain extending their lead to 2-0.

Logan Pikur was cruising through the first four innings until the top of the fifth, where he lost touch with the strike zone. The Leprechauns drew a couple of walks to open the inning offensively. A couple of back-to-back singles from the middle part of the lineup allowed two runs to score tying the game at 2-2. After issuing his sixth walk of the night, Pikur was replaced by Charlie Horne on the mound. With bases loaded, Horne allowed a walk to give the Leprechauns a 3-2 lead. He struckout a batter, and then the walks began to pile up. Three straight walks with bases loaded allowed the Leprechauns to score three more runs to make it a 6-2 game.

Andrew Cotton replaced Horne in the top of the sixth inning, where he was off to a good start by not allowing any runs to score. Things got away from him to start the top of the seventh inning as he hit a batter and the issued two straight walks. Jaylen Merchant then replaced Horne with bases loaded. He struckout the first batter he faced, Jack Boike. He then hit the next batter to allow another runner to score as the Leprechauns furthered their lead to 7-2. For the first time all night, Ryan Tyranski was retired, but it was still a productive out as he hit a sacrifice flyout driving in another run to make it 8-2.

Merchant went back to the mound in the top of the eighth inning and Royal Oak jumped on him instantly. A double, walk and a hit by pitch loaded the bases once more. Merchant then hit two more batters and gave up a single that all resulted in three runs scoring for the Leprechauns to extend their lead to 11-2. Second baseman Grady Mee replaced Merchant on the mound amid the blowout. Mee allowed two singles, and extra-base hit, and a couple of sacrifice to bring the Leprechauns score to 17-2. With one last chance offensively, Cade Collins tripled to center field to lead off the inning, he then scored with a sacrifice flyout by Broski to bring the score to 17-3.

With the loss, the Pit Spitters record falls to 14-12, but they still maintain their spot on top of the Great Lakes East division. They will seek their first win against the Leprechauns tomorrow night. First pitch is 5:05 p.m.







