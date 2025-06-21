Rockers Begin Crucial Series with Mallards

June 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (14-10) begin a four-game series with the Madison Mallards (16-8) tonight at the Duck Pond with first pitch slated for 6:05pm.

The Rockers are coming off of a 8-5 victory in Battle Creek yesterday, where the bats and pitching were hot early. Cayden Sheffield got the party started with a three-run homer to right field in the second inning and Green Bay added five crucial insurance runs in the sixth and eight innings combined. Battle Creek scored five runs of their own in the eighth and ninth and had the tying run at the plate, but Tomas Lopez closed the door on the mound to win it. Koshiro Ohno earned the win with five shutout innings, dropping his season ERA to 0.89.

Maddox Long will get the start for Green Bay today, his fourth of the season. Long enters this pivotal matchup with a 0.82 ERA, which leads the Northwoods League among qualified pitchers. He has only allowed two earned runs in 22 innings of work.

Green Bay will return home on Monday for the continuation of this series with Madison. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm and gates will open at 5:30pm.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.







Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.