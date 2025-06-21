Stingers Drop First Game of the Road Trip

June 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







La Crosse, WI - The Willmar Stingers (12-12) drop the opening game against the La Crosse Loggers (18-9), 26-1.

The Stingers scored first when Brock Larsen walked and came all the way around to score.

The Loggers struck back with five runs of its own.

La Crosse scored six more in the bottom of the second

The Loggers continued their scoring, plating two in the bottom of the fourth.

In the top of the sixth, the Loggers unloaded, scoring seven.

Third baseman Jackson Cliatt got the Stingers offense started with a base hit in the top of the seventh.

For the Stingers, Nick Holbrook went 3.0 innings, striking out two while surrendering just one earned run.

Jackson Cliatt went 1-for-3 with a walk.

First basemen Brock Larsen walked twice.

The Stingers will continue their series with the La Crosse Loggers with first pitch set for 6:35p.m. CST on NWL+.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.