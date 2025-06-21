Stingers Drop First Game of the Road Trip
June 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
La Crosse, WI - The Willmar Stingers (12-12) drop the opening game against the La Crosse Loggers (18-9), 26-1.
The Stingers scored first when Brock Larsen walked and came all the way around to score.
The Loggers struck back with five runs of its own.
La Crosse scored six more in the bottom of the second
The Loggers continued their scoring, plating two in the bottom of the fourth.
In the top of the sixth, the Loggers unloaded, scoring seven.
Third baseman Jackson Cliatt got the Stingers offense started with a base hit in the top of the seventh.
For the Stingers, Nick Holbrook went 3.0 innings, striking out two while surrendering just one earned run.
Jackson Cliatt went 1-for-3 with a walk.
First basemen Brock Larsen walked twice.
The Stingers will continue their series with the La Crosse Loggers with first pitch set for 6:35p.m. CST on NWL+.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
Northwoods League Stories from June 21, 2025
- Rox Stay Hot with 16-6 Win and 17th Victory in a Row Over Minot - St. Cloud Rox
- MoonDogs Take Win at Waterloo - Mankato MoonDogs
- Dock Spiders Fall Short Against Woodchucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Stingers Drop First Game of the Road Trip - Willmar Stingers
- Honkers Succumb to Late Thunder Bay Rally as They Fall, 15-7 - Rochester Honkers
- Rivets Walked-off by Battle Jacks, Losing Streak Reaches Four - Rockford Rivets
- Chinooks Win Third Consecutive Game After Offensive Outburst - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Spitters Get Tricked by Leprechauns - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Finish Road Trip With Win Over Dock Spiders - Wausau Woodchucks
- Growlers Whimper in 16-5 Loss to Kingfish - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockers No-Hit in Loss to Madison - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockers Begin Crucial Series with Mallards - Green Bay Rockers
- Loggers Break out Lumber in 14-5 Win over Rochester - La Crosse Loggers
- James McCoy Calls Game, Ending the Royal Oak Series with a Walk-off - Kenosha Kingfish
- Zavorek Takes Over as 'Nooks Win Second Straight - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.