Dock Spiders Fall Short Against Woodchucks

June 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' TP Wentworth and Patrick Graham on game night

FOND DU LAC, WI - Dock Spiders came up short in a comeback bid against the Woodchucks as Wausau notched 10 hits while totalling nine runs.

In the fifth meeting of the season between these two Great Lakes West rivals the Woodchucks started off hot- notching three runs to open up the game. However, TP Wentworth and the Dock Spiders would respond as Wentworth tallied a two run shot in the third and fifth innings to give the Dock Spiders a 5-3 lead. In the top of sixth, the Woodchucks would pile on four runs and take a 7-5 lead. Fond du Lac would once again answer as Aden Howard tallied an RBI base hit and Tommy Googins gave the Dock Spiders a lead once again with a two RBI single. Wausau would respond in the eight with two runs of their own as the Dock Spiders were unable to retaliate and fell at home to Wausau.

The player of the game for the Dock Spiders was TP Wentworth who went 3-for-5 at the plate with three runs, two homers and four RBI. One of Wentworth's home runs was blown away at a distance of 441 feet which is the longest homerun for a Dock Spider this season.

Overall offensively, the Dock Spiders had a productive day at the plate as they compiled eight hits with TP Wentworth and Jarren Sanderson combining for five of the Dock Spiders eight. Sanderson had yet another multiple-hit performance as he went 2-for-5 at the plate with a run.

On the mound the Dock Spiders started Mason Weckler who totalled five innings with four strikeouts. In relief, Jaden Morris in his debut for the Dock Spiders went two innings while notching three strikeouts. Fond du Lac's five arm rotation struggled in walking Wausau batters as they received 13 walks.

Next game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow against the Wausau Woodchucks as Fond du Lac looks for its first win at Athletic Park this season.

