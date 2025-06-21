James McCoy Calls Game, Ending the Royal Oak Series with a Walk-off

June 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, WI - Deja vu doesn't happen often. You experience it every once in a while, maybe at a random time of day or in an odd dream. For the Kenosha Kingfish, deja vu is a common thing-specifically when it comes to walk-off wins.

For the second time in three days, the Kingfish have walked off the Royal Oak Leprechauns.

On Wednesday, Ryan Bakes was the hero, sending a three-run blast into the Fishbowl. Tonight, it was James McCoy bringing Bakes home with a walk-off double to the Fishbowl wall, saying goodnight and safe travels to the Leprechauns to end the series.

Aidan Camberg set the stage early in the first inning, blasting a solo shot over the fence and into the back lot of Historic Simmons Field. Did he hit someone's car? Yes. Is the car okay? Unsure.

All that mattered to Kenosha was that a run was on the board, and soon, more would follow.

McCoy's walk-off wasn't his only RBI of the night. The switch-hitter sacrificed himself with a pop-up to left for Bakes to score, giving the Fish a two-run lead.

An inning later in the second, the bases were loaded and the Kingfish had the upper hand once again. However, the only run they would score was off Bakes getting nailed by a fastball, bringing in Will Matuszak from third.

After leaving three runners stranded, the Kingfish fell into another one of their routines: giving up the lead.

In the top of the third, Tristan Crane powered a solo home run deep into the Fishbowl, putting Royal Oak on the board. The Leprechauns continued to close in on the Fish, making it a 3-2 ballgame by the end of the inning.

The Kingfish still had their lead... until the sixth.

Royal Oak's Jack Dauer was sick of being down. He swung with the full intention of knocking the ball out of the park, and he completed his mission with ease. With a two-run blast, the Leprechauns were now ahead 4-3.

Their lead didn't last long, though.

The Kingfish evened things up quickly in the bottom of the sixth, as Kyle Alivo drove a single into left field, bringing Hogan Denny in to tie things up. However, that was all the Fish could do. Their bats resorted to silence until the bottom of the ninth.

It was a three-up, three-down ninth inning for Dominic Guzman on the mound. With only four pitches, the reliever achieved part one of the Kingfish's ninth-inning plan: don't give up any runs.

Part two was shortly underway: score runs.

It didn't start well. Both Dayton Murphy and Aidan Camberg broke their bats grounding out, leaving one more chance for the Fish to come out victorious or go into extra innings.

With two outs, Bakes approached the plate with confidence, only to be walked. Soon enough, Ivan Dahlberg would follow. After the Kingfish were gifted two free bases and Bakes was now in scoring position, it was James McCoy's job to make something happen.

And he did.

On the seventh pitch of his at-bat, McCoy put his bat on the ball, pounding a walk-off double deep into left-center, securing a 5-4 win for the Kingfish.

The Kingfish (11-14) and the Leprechauns (11-14) split their four-game series 2-2 and are now tied in the Great Lakes East division standings in fifth place. After a long home stretch, Kenosha will hit the road and head to Kalamazoo to take on the Growlers in their weekend series.







