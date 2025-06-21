Growlers Whimper in 16-5 Loss to Kingfish

June 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (13-11) fall to poor starting pitching as the Kenosha Kingfish (12-15) take a 16-5 victory on the road.

Kalamazoo starting pitching struggled for the second consecutive night, as starter Jeremiah Holder allowed 12 runs on five hits and 10 walks, working into the third inning. Holder struggled from the get go but stranded two runners on in just a one run first to give the Growlers offense the wood in a positive situation. Kalamazoo would strand two runners in scoring position, going down scoreless. A 32-pitch second inning would allow five Kingfish runs to score, before a 1-2-3 bottom of the second. Holder would fail to get an out in the second, as the first six Kenosha batters would reach before Gage Vota would take the mound. Vota would limit the damage and pitch through the sixth.

The offensive highlight for the Growlers would be a Connor Shouse solo home run deep into left field in the seventh inning. Kalamazoo ended up out hitting Kenosha, 12 hits to 11, but left 11 guys on, and didn't extract free passes like the Kingfish did.

Kenosha took 16 total free passes, 13 walks and three hit batters. The offense also picked up 11 hits with just two grabbing extra bases.

Kalamazoo and Kenosha will face off for the final time in the first half on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. The game will be available on Northwoods League+.







