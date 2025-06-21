Zavorek Takes Over as 'Nooks Win Second Straight

MEQUON, Wis (WYATT BAUMEYER) - From the very first pitch, Lakeshore Chinooks' second baseman Beckett Zavorek took over Friday's series finale against the Wausau Woodchucks.

The rising sophomore at Arizona State leaned on Woodchuck starter Kegan Jirschele's first pitch and lined it out for a leadoff home run, his first of the season. At the top of the Chinooks' order, Zavorek went 3-5, fueling a 13-hit effort en route to a 7-5 win over Wausau.

"I just had a clear mind when I was going to hit. I didn't swing it the way I wanted to yesterday [Thursday], but I found a way to flush it and move on to the next day," Zavorek said.

Zavorek pointed to his 1-4 game Thursday evening - subpar for his standards - to reset and bounce back.

When Zavorek wasn't the backbone of the Chinooks' much-improved offense, the budding star found himself in the thick of things on defense, making multiple web-gem catches, such as an over-the-shoulder circus catch in the fifth.

"I like having a little fun and showing off a bit, I love that," Zavorek said of his flashy playstyle.

"Those [plays] are things I work on all the time," Zavorek said. "When the situation comes, it's not anything out of the ordinary."

Zavorek said he expects himself to make those highlight-esque plays, yet he isn't immune to being human.

The second baseman committed an error on a routine play in the third but cleaned things up on a 6-4-3 double play started by shortstop David Hogg.

"He's a very talented young man," manager Mikel Moreno said. "It's really good to have him."

On the flip side, Chinooks' starting pitcher Chance Covert greatly benefited from Zavorek's heroics.

The left-hander made his third start for Lakeshore Friday and built off his previous two appearances, going six innings and allowing three runs on a single three-run home run in the second.

"For me, it was really about dominating the strike zone," Covert said. "I was able to throw all my pitches for strikes and take it one inning at a time."

Besides laboring through that 26-pitch second inning, the southpaw threw no more than 15 pitches in an inning Friday, working very efficiently in the strike zone.

Covert's six strikeouts came on multiple different pitches, ranging from curveballs to fastballs, a sign the lefty had his best stuff Friday night.

"He's gotten progressively better each time," Moreno said. "Wait till you see him in three or four weeks, he's gonna be lights out, it's going to be really fun to watch."

Covert's 82-pitch quality start came despite the lefty not pitching all spring for the University of Texas. Moreno said he expected Covert's rust to wear off over time, and the Chinook faithful saw it firsthand Friday night.

Although Zavorek and Covert made the memorable plays Friday night, right fielder Tyler Preece delivered a clutch two-out single in the sixth inning, extending the lead to 7-4 at the time.

Preece's .376 average ranks 6th in the Northwoods League and 2nd on the team to Zavorek, who doesn't have enough at-bats to qualify. Preece also ranks second in hit-by-pitches but couldn't care less.

Another aspect that flew under the radar on Friday happened to be the Chinooks' bullpen.

Outside of allowing two runs in the seventh, Lakeshore slammed the door with right-hander Zander Bretza collecting the save in a stress-free 1-2-3 ninth inning.

"If we get pitching performances like we did yesterday [Thursday] and today [Friday], we'll be more competitive," Moreno said. "It all comes down to pitching."

Lakeshore finishes their short homestand 2-2 against Wausau and begins a four-game road trip in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Lakeshore has yet to name a starting pitcher for Saturday.







