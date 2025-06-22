Rivets Suffer Second Consecutive Series Sweep at Hands of Battle Jacks

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The struggles continue for the Rivets.

In another back-and-forth game between the Rivets and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks that came down to the wire, the Battle Jacks (14-12) prevailed for the second consecutive day, taking the lead in the eighth and handing the Rivets (12-13) their fifth consecutive loss, 5-3. Despite a pair of home runs and another quality outing from starter Reece Tarini, it was another day of frustration for the Rivets on Sunday afternoon that ended in narrow defeat.

The Battle Jacks quickly carried their momentum from Saturday into the first frame of this one, taking a two-run lead in the bottom of the first off Rivets starting pitcher Reece Tarini (Louisiana Tech). A pair of singles got the home team off to a fast start, with a two-run double by right fielder Sam Kane doing the early damage.

Despite drawing a leadoff walk in each of the first three innings, the Rivets couldn't get a run of their own across in the early innings to cut into the deficit. But Sam Flores (Kansas State) finally delivered the big swing they were looking for in the fourth, blasting his second home run of the season to right to slice Battle Creek's lead in half.

After loading the bases in the fifth but failing to plate the tying run, the Rivets got some fortune in the sixth as a hard liner off the bat of Jack Scheri deflected off the glove of Kane for a run-scoring error to draw the game even.

The teams would trade runs from there, with Battle Creek retaking the lead on a perfectly executed safety squeeze in their half of the sixth, a run that was quickly erased on an opposite field home run by Ty Waid (McLennan). It was just the third Rivets hit of the day to that point but continues a recent power surge by Rockford's lineup.

After the rocky start, Tarini settled in for the Rivets and continued his outstanding work on the mound. The lefty got through seven innings for the second consecutive start, allowing just one run over his final six innings of work. Overall, Tarini struck out five and allowed two earned runs, bringing his season ERA to 2.19 - a top 10 mark in the Northwoods League.

The game was ultimately decided after Tarini's removal in the eighth for Ben Catrambone (Limestone), an inning in which the Battle Jacks scored the two game-deciding runs. After a hit by pitch and a single with an error put the first two runners of the inning on second and third, a sacrifice fly and an RBI single gave the Battle Jacks a two-run lead they would keep hold of to secure the win.

The Rivets did put the tying run on base in the ninth but were ultimately unable to score. Mustering just five total hits on the afternoon, it was a relatively quiet offensive day for Rockford's lineup outside of the two home runs by Flores and Waid.

The loss marks the second consecutive series in which the Rivets have been swept and extends their losing streak to five games, putting them under .500 for the first time this season. They'll have an opportunity to right the ship with a four-game homestand starting on Monday at Rivets Stadium against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at 6:05 p.m.

