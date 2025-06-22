Madison Mallards Fall in Back-and-Forth Battle

June 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - Despite taking an early lead, the Madison Mallards (17-9) fell to the Green Bay Rockers (15-11) 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at Warner Park.

The Mallards grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to an RBI single from Nate Voss (Penn State University), but the Rockers responded in the top of the second with a Cooper Smith (University of Oklahoma) RBI single to tie it up.

Max Humphrey (Kent State University) put the Rockers ahead 2-1 in the top of the third with an RBI single that brought home David Mysza (UCLA). But the Mallards quickly answered, reclaiming the lead with back-to-back RBI doubles from Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) and Nate Voss in the bottom half.

Aidan Kuni (University of Hawaii) tied the game at three in the top of the sixth with a solo home run. Later in the inning, Eli Selga (San Diego State University) gave the Rockers a 4-3 lead with a two-out RBI double.

The Rockers added an insurance run in the eighth on an RBI double by Mysza, extending their lead to 5-3. The Mallards couldn't mount a late rally, and Green Bay held on for the victory.

Avery Duncan (Dallas Baptist University) earned the win on the mound for the Rockers in relief, his second of the season. Elliot Cadieux Lanoue (University of Iowa) was charged with the loss for Madison. Drew Aguiar (Cal State Monterey Bay) picked up his first save of the year.

The Mallards and Rockers will face off in Green Bay on Monday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison will return home to Warner Park on Wednesday night to face the Wausau Woodchucks at 6:05 p.m.







