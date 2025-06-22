Rockers Round out Road Trip in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (14-11) will close out a five-day road trip at Warner Park against the Madison Mallards (17-8). First pitch is slated for 4:05pm.

Green Bay fell in a 1-0 pitcher's duel yesterday, where the Mallards came away with a no-hitter. Maddox Long worked seven innings allowing just one run and striking out six. Tomas Lopez entered in relief and pitched a perfect eighth inning to keep things a one-run ballgame. The Rockers will look to revitalize the bats today in a pivotal contest in Madison.

Caden Crask-Weeks is slated to start today for the Rockers. He enters today's start with a 1-0 record and a 3.31 ERA. Crask-Weeks earned the win in his last start, where he pitched five shutout innings in a 9-0 victory over Lakeshore.

The Rockers and Mallards will finish a four-game series with two games in Green Bay on Monday and Tuesday. Both games at Capital Credit Union Park are slated for 6:35pm and gates open at 5:30pm.

