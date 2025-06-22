Spitters Sweat out Win

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters steal game two to split against the Royal Oak Leprechauns, 11-9.

Jake Brown was on the mound making his first home start of the season for the Pit Spitters. The Leprechauns attacked early by loaded the bases to open the top of the first inning. Jack Dauer and Owen Turner cashed in on a couple of RBI singles to give Royal Oak and early 2-0 lead. After a one out single to open the top of the second inning, Aidan Schuck hit an infield single driving in a run to extend the Leprechauns lead to 3-0. Ryan Tyranski continued to demolish the Pit Spitters pitching staff as he tripled to score another run making it 4-0. He later scored on a wild pitch thrown by Brown to push Royal Oak's lead to 5-0.

Needing to find some sort of offensive success, the Pit Spitters put a couple of runners on base with two outs. Their first run of the game came across the plate on a single hit by Aaron Piasecki to make it 5-1. He later sacrificed himself to allow Brooks Sartain to score from third to pull the Pit Spitters within 5-2. Not going away, the Leprechauns turned a leadoff double into a run on a groundout to push their lead to 6-2. Three straight singles loaded the bases with only one out. Tyranski came through again with a sacrifice flyout to extend their lead to 7-2.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Pit Spitters first three hitters reached base. Cade Collins came through with a big knock as he singled driving in a pair of runs, cutting the Leprechauns lead down to 7-4. Colton Roquemore added one more as he grounded out, making it 7-5. Royal Oak was only able to score one run on a ground out to bring their lead to 8-5. The bottom of the fourth inning was the tipping point for the Pit Spitters as a couple of singles with one out put them in a good position to attack. Rozman and Isaac Sturgess both hit back-to-back RBI singles to pull the Pit Spitters within 8-7. Adam Broski came through with the big hit as he tripled to left field clearing the bases to give the Pit Spitters their first lead of the game at 9-8.

Looking for insurance runs, Hunter Herndon drew a leadoff walk to start the bottom of the seventh inning. Sartain came through again with a triple to right field extending the Pit Spitters lead to 10-8. Sartain scored on the very next pitch on a passed ball to make it 11-8. If it wasn't hot enough already, the Leprechauns applied pressure to the Pit Spitters pitching staff in the top of the ninth inning. Jack Boike scored on a double hit by Matt Ineich to pull within 11-9. After a two out walk to put runners on the corners, Tristan Crane struckout swinging to end the game securing the series split for the Pit Spitters.

With the win, the Pit Spitters record improves to 15-12, maintaining their spot on top of the Great Lakes East division. They head to Battle Creek for the first time on the season, in a matchup between first and second place. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.







