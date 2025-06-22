Growlers Rally in Eighth, Salvage Game Two Versus Kingfish

June 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (14-11) salvage the final game with a 5-3 score versus the Kenosha Kingfish (12-16) and remain atop the Great Lakes East.

Kalamazoo started the matchup with Rocco Bernadina on the bump, who had been a bullpen arm for the Growlers prior to Sundays contest, who opened with a 1-2-3 first inning. While Maximus McClellan would join with Bernadina as neither starter allowed a base hit until the fourth. The Kingfish's Hogan Denny would nab a one-out single to break the damn, before a walk and another single would score Denny. Bernadina would strand two runners in scoring position on a Will Matuszak strikeout. The bottom half of the inning would be the Growlers turn to score, as the first two batters would reach, before a sacrifice bunt and Jayce Lee sacrifice fly would score the first run for Kalamazoo. McClellan would balk with two runners in scoring position, scoring Antonio Perrotta and giving Kalamazoo a 2-1 lead. Both Bernadina and McClellan would get through the sixth without anymore damage, with Bernadina picking up seven strikeouts, and McClellan six.

The Growlers would go to Bryce Brannon in the seventh, who would get two outs, on a sacrifice bunt and fly, while allowing three batters to reach, and two to score. Bryce Brassfield would extinguish the fire with an Ivan Dahlberg strikeout, but not before the Kingfish would take a 3-2 lead. The score would remain there heading into the bottom of the eighth.

The top of the Growler order would come up in the bottom of the eighth, with the leadoff man Noah Coy reaching on a walk. Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe would hit a sharp ground ball right to third, but the tailor-made double play ball would turn into an E5, allowing two runners on. Antonio Perrotta would then miss a home run foul by mere feet, before he would advance both runners on a groundball. With two runners in scoring position, Jay Slater would rip a double down the third base line and score two runners giving the Growlers a one-run lead. Later in the inning, with two outs and runners on first and third, Trevor Johnson would single bringing in Slater before Isaac Vanderwoude would be thrown out at third, with Kalamazoo holding a 5-3 lead. Donny Tober, or The Educator, would allow a leadoff single before the final three batters would be retired, including two strikeouts.

Kalamazoo remains in first in the Great Lakes East and will face the Royal Oak Leprechauns at Homer Stryker field in a two-game set beginning Monday night.







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.