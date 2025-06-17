Growlers Blow Late Lead as Battle Jacks Battle Back in 8-6 Win

June 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (12-9) allowed six late runs in 6-8 defeat to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (11-11).

The fourth game of the 2025 I-94 Rivalry Series went to the Battle Jacks thanks to six runs in the final two innings. Battle Creek began the scoring with a Sam Griffith leadoff home run in the third, but Kalamazoo would score three runs in the third to take the lead back immediately. Growler starter Evan Holewinski would continue his strong start, finishing his day in the seventh inning with a Kalamazoo 5-2 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Connor Shouse would walk the only three batters he faced on 12 pitches, before Tyler Papenbrock would retire the first two batters he faced. On the third out, Sam Kane reached on a dropped third strike, as confusion took control allowing two runs to score and tying the game at 5-5. Kalamazoo would score the go-ahead run on an Antonio Perrotta fielders choice. Tyler Papenbrock would come out for the ninth inning, facing 7-8-9 in the order. Sam Griffith would groundout to open the inning, before Brian Heckelman would reach on an error. Caleb Estrada would hit a pinch-hit single, followed by a Trent Rice single, that would tie the game. The second out would be grabbed on a Joshua Algarin pop out, before the next three Jacks would reach, bringing in two more runs. Kalamazoo would go down 1-2-3 in the ninth.

Late inning defensive miscues would doom the Growlers, picking up a ninth inning error, and fielding a bunt with nobody covering first later in the inning. Kalamazoo remains in a strong spot for the first-half playoff spot, as they came into the day tied for first in the Great Lakes East. Battle Creek is slowly attempting to claw their way back in the division following a strong start and rough stretch. Game three could mark a key point in both squads seasons.

The Growlers and Battle Jacks have evened up the season series at two games a piece. The fifth matchup between the two teams will take place Wednesday evening with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch scheduled.







