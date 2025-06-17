Patrick Graham Gets Revenge on his Former Team in Fond du Lac's Win over Kenosha

Fond du Lac, WI - A two home run, four RBI day at the plate was enough for Patrick Graham and the Dock Spiders to outlast Kenosha.

Fond du Lac got out to the early lead in the 1st on a 2-RBI triple from Graham that just escaped the outstretched glove of AJ Garcia in center field. That was off Kenosha starter Sam Reed who was just the fourth Kingfish to complete six innings this season. His final line which has seven hits and five runs against him doesn't accurately depict how well he threw.

Fond du Lac added a run in the 2nd on a Rex Watson double once again evading Garcia in center.

Kenosha would respond though in the 3rd. A day after accumulating 21 hits as a team, one shy of their franchise record, the bats didn't forget what that felt like. Seven straight reached with the latter six coming on hits. It was enough to plate five and give Kenosha a 5-3 lead.

Both teams went down in order in the 4th and 5th before two out rally in the 6th changed the game. A solo homer from Graham pulled Fond du Lac within one. Then after a hit-by-pitch and single, Marcus Romero singled to tie the game 5-5.

Kenosha re-took the lead in the top of the 7th of a Ryan Bakes sac-fly, but the Dock Spiders had more in store for the home half. Matthew Woodward came on to relieve Reed. He walked Watson to lead off the frame. Watson stole 2nd and scored on a James Hankerson Jr. RBI-single. Hankerson Jr was then quick to be on the move, taking 2nd on a wild pitch and then scoring after a steal of third and an errant throw Peyton Ryback behind the plate. That gave Fond du Lac a 7-6 lead. They'd get another insurance run on Graham's second solo homer of the game.

JJ Dutton got Kenosha within one in the top of the 8th, scoring on error Dock Spider catcher Tyler Stack on a throw to 3rd. However, Stack would get his revenge in the 9th, cutting down Aidan Camberg to end the game who was attempting to steal 2nd.

The win for Fond du Lac is its third straight, all by one run. It brings its record to 11-9 while Kenosha drops its sixth game of its last seven. The Kingfish are now 8-13 and four and a half games out of first place in the Great Lakes East.

The two teams play the finale Tuesday at 6:35 pm Central at Historic Simmons Field.







