Rafters Rally Late to Split Series with Spitters

June 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters fall late in the series finale against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, 12-8.

The Pit Spitters picked right back up where they left off from the game previous as a hit by pitch and a couple of walks loaded the bases. Adam Broski singled to center field that scored two runs to give the Pit Spitters and early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. In the top of the third inning, it was a similar situation to the first inning, this time a walk, single and a hit by pitch loaded the bases. However, this time around the Pit Spitters only scratched across one run on a sacrifice flyout hit by Brooks Sartain to extend their lead to 3-0.

For the third time in four innings, the Pit Spitters loaded the bases. Brandon Sanchez helped score the first run with the opportunity with a sacrifice flyout out to push the Pit Spitters lead to 4-0 in the top of the fourth inning. Brett Rozman loaded the bases with a walk of his own setting up Cole Prout. He then drew a walk to further the Pit Spitters lead to 5-0. In the bottom half of the inning, Erik Parker led off with a walk for the Rafters. After back-to-back outs, Hiroto Kobayashi singled to left field to score a run to cut the Pit Spitters lead down to 5-1. A couple of walks started up the offense in the top of the sixth inning for the Pit Spitters. Broski added a couple more RBIs to his tally with a single to right field scoring two runs to give the team a 7-1 lead.

After six dominant innings from Jack Griffiths, who gave up one run on four hits, three walks and striking out six, Charlie Horne came in for relief. Horne walked the first three batters he faced. Noah Ruiz struck first for the Rafters as he hit a sacrifice flyout to score a runner to make it 7-2. He then allowed an RBI base hit to Mason Onate to allow the Rafters to cut the Pit Spitters lead down to 7-3. After only completing an out, Andrew Cotton relieved Horne of his duties. Cotton install gave up a single to right field scoring two runs to make it 7-5. The Rafters weren't done there, as Madden Ocko singled to left field clearing the bases to tie the game at 7-7.

The Pit Spitters went scoreless in the top half of the eighth allowing the Rafters the opportunity to take their first lead of the game. Jaylen Merchant was in to relieve Cotton and after retiring the first batter, he allowed back-to-back singles. Onate came through with the biggest hit of the game as he hit a go-ahead three-run home run to give the Rafters a 10-7 lead. Following the home run, Merchant hit two batters and allowed one to get on via an error to load the bases. Ocko was hit by a pitch driving in another run to make it 11-7. Kobayashi hit into a fielder's choice allowing one final runner to cross to give the Rafters a 12-7 lead. In the top of the ninth inning the Pit Spitters only scored one run on a single to right field by Grady Mee to give the game its final score of 12-8.

The Pit Spitters split the series with the Rafters and drop to 10-12 on the season. The team continues their road trip as they head to Fond du Lac for a day night doubleheader tomorrow. The first game is at 11:35AM CT and the second game is scheduled for 6:35PM CT.







