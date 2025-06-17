Honkers Split Doubleheader with Waterloo
June 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
WATERLOO, Iowa - Rochester and Waterloo played a pair yesterday. Both teams shared the spoils with each claiming a blowout victory.
For the Honkers, it was Ryan Higgins who led the way in Game One. As the starting pitcher, Higgins was fantastic, sailing his way through five innings of work, allowing no runs and just four baserunners.
His offense capitalized on the shutout innings, putting across eight runs before the game was called in the sixth inning due to weather. Kai Caranto and Maddox Haley shined with multiple hits, but the star of the show was Cam Anstey.
Anstey was 2-3, including an RBI-double and a three-run home run.
The Honkers could not maintain the momentum in Game Two, as the Bucks responded with a 14-2 win. Maddox Haley once again managed two hits to complete an outstanding day for him.
The Honkers and Bucks will square off again in Waterloo on Tuesday night, at 6:45 PM.
Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2025
- Honkers Split Doubleheader with Waterloo - Rochester Honkers
- Rockers Go for Series Sweep Behind Gebhardt on Singo Night - Green Bay Rockers
- Clutch Hitting Pushes Growlers over Battle Jacks 7-6 - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Huskies Begin North Dakota Roadtrip with 9-4 Victory - Duluth Huskies
- La Crosse Sets Single Game Record in 25-13 Victory - La Crosse Loggers
- Hot Tots & Honeybees Hold Food Drive for Local Families - Minot Hot Tots
- Patrick Graham Gets Revenge on his Former Team in Fond du Lac's Win over Kenosha - Kenosha Kingfish
- Clutch Hitting Pushes Growlers over Battle Jacks 7-6 - Kalamazoo Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Honkers Stories
- Honkers Split Doubleheader with Waterloo
- Honkers Drop 11-Inning Game as Express Win 11-7
- Waterloo Puts on Dazzling Offensive Display En Route to 13-6 Victory
- Honkers Drop Two Straight as Duluth Explodes for 14-7 Victory
- Duluth Spoils Fireworks Night with 16-5 Win Over Rochester