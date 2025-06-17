Honkers Split Doubleheader with Waterloo

June 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







WATERLOO, Iowa - Rochester and Waterloo played a pair yesterday. Both teams shared the spoils with each claiming a blowout victory.

For the Honkers, it was Ryan Higgins who led the way in Game One. As the starting pitcher, Higgins was fantastic, sailing his way through five innings of work, allowing no runs and just four baserunners.

His offense capitalized on the shutout innings, putting across eight runs before the game was called in the sixth inning due to weather. Kai Caranto and Maddox Haley shined with multiple hits, but the star of the show was Cam Anstey.

Anstey was 2-3, including an RBI-double and a three-run home run.

The Honkers could not maintain the momentum in Game Two, as the Bucks responded with a 14-2 win. Maddox Haley once again managed two hits to complete an outstanding day for him.

The Honkers and Bucks will square off again in Waterloo on Tuesday night, at 6:45 PM.







Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.