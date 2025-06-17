La Crosse Sets Single Game Record in 25-13 Victory

Thunder Bay, Ontario - Runs were at a premium on Monday night as the La Crosse Loggers outscored the Thunder Bay Border Cats 25-13 at Port Arthur Stadium to take the first of a four-game set against the hosts.

Thunder Bay jumped out to a 4-0 lead early in this one as Greg La Chance hit a two-run home run off of Loggers starter Jace Miner (Wichita State) in the first and then the Cats tagged Miner for two more in the second.

After that it was all La Crosse as they 19 men to the plate in the third inning with 15 of them coming around to score to take a commanding 15-4 lead that they would never surrender.

Miner ended up going four innings before giving way to Davin Ronquist (Weatherford CC) who tossed two innings of relief to earn the win.

The Logger offense collected 17 hits on the night in addition to drawing 12 walks.

Six different Loggers recorded multi-hit nights including three-hit nights from Eli Small (Kentucky) and Brayden Jefferis (Michigan).

The 25 runs scored set a new single game record for the Loggers, breaking the previous mark that was set back on August 9, 2010 against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

With the win the Loggers improved to 16-5 while the Border Cats fell to 11-9.

The same two teams meet again on Tuesday for a day-night doubleheader with Game #1 starting at 10:05 am (central).







