MoonDogs Suffer Tuesday Sweep at Badlands

June 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The MoonDogs get swept in today's doubleheader against the Big Sticks, losing Game 2 16-3.

Tonight's starter on the mound for the MoonDogs was Ben Pernetti (Cosumnes River CC).

Pernetti would put in 2 innings of work and record 14 batters faced with 1 strikeout.

The Big Sticks would get to scoring right away in the bottom of the first, second, and third innings of work. 8-0 Big Sticks.

Tyler Vargas (Sac City) was the first MoonDog out of the bullpen, facing a total of 5 batters.

Hagen Tijerina (Navarro College) took over on the mound for Vargas. Tijerina was the longest arm for the MoonDogs, pitching 3.2 innings of work. He would face 15 batters, striking out 1 of them.

The MoonDogs would put 1 on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth. Wills Maginnis (Georgia State) would hit an RBI single, scoring Josey Williamson (University of Alabama).

The Big Sticks would add a total of 8 more runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings of work.

16-1 Big Sticks.

Alex Thomas (Butler University) was the last arm for the MoonDogs. Thomas would record 2 innings on the mound, with 14 batters faced and 2 strikeouts.

The MoonDogs would add on 2 more runs in the top of the ninth to end the game. Maginnis would get the ball into play, then get put out by a Big Stick double play. During the double play, Adrian Beltre Jr. (San Diego) would touch home. In the next at-bat, Williamson would come home to score on a wild pitch.

This would round out the game for the MoonDogs, and they would take the loss, 16-3. They will be back in action tomorrow to finish off the series against the Big Sticks at 7:35 pm (CT).







