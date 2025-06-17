Express Stave off Larks in 5-4 Victory

June 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Eau Claire Express saw an outburst of power on Tuesday morning. Quinton Cooks followed up his go-ahead two-run home run on Monday with a solo home run in the second inning. Matthew Cormier would hit two solo home runs, the second of which extended the Express lead to 5-3 in the 9th inning.

In the 5th, the Larks tied the game at two runs a piece on Carter Aarts' two run double to left center field. Jamie Mullin would hit his second home run of the season for the Larks, which cut the deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the 6th inning.

In the bottom of the 9th, the Larks would rally with two men out. Christian Bernardini, Jayder Raifstanger, and Sonnier Moses would all single to bring in a run, and Erick Dessens was hit by a pitch. That loaded the bases for Sydney Ward with two outs, and the Larks down by a run. Ward would strikeout looking to end the game.

Kenneth Fistler threw the final three innings for the Express. He got through the 7th and 8th innings throwing a total of just eight pitches before running into trouble in the 9th. Fistler's work helps conserve an Express bullpen for game two.

Braxton Greenburg is set to start game two for the Larks, and it will be Cohen Gomez on the bump for the Express. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CST on Tuesday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.







Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.