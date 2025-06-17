Game One at Badlands Goes to the Sticks

The MoonDogs take the loss in Game 1 of the doubleheader, 9-1.

Matthew DesMarets (University of La Verne) got the start on the mound in Game 1. DesMarets would pitch for 2 innings of work facing 14 batters, and striking out 1.

The Big Sticks started off scoring right away, getting 1 on the scoreboard.

The MoonDogs tried to answer back in the top of the second with 1 run. Wills Maginnis (Georgia State) hit a double, landing him in scoring position. Collin Jennings (University of Illinois) would hit a sac fly, bringing home Maginnis.

Hayden Crews (Fresno State University) was the first reliever out of the bullpen. Crews would throw for 5 innings of work facing 26 batters, striking out 3.

The Big Sticks would get their bats going in this afternoon's game as they would score again in the fourth, sixth, seventh, and eighth innings of work. This would give the Big Sticks a heavy lead 9-1.

The MoonDogs last arm on the mound tonight was Luke Harrington (Angelina CC). Harrington would pitch for 1 inning of work facing a total of 5 batters.

The MoonDogs would go down in Game 1, in hopes to split with Game 2.







