Loggers Score Early & Often En Route to Victory

June 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse, Wisc. - The Loggers crack the record books once again this season, setting a single game franchise record for runs scored (26). Final score from Copeland Park 26-1 as the Loggers dominate the Stingers on both sides of the ball.

The Stingers ironically opened up the scoring as Brock Larsen came in to score. Larsen stole 3rd and then advanced home on an errant throw from Sundgren giving the Stingers a 1-0 lead early.

The Loggers however, would not be trailing for long as they tally 5 in the bottom half of the first. Brayden Jefferis (Michigan) led off the game with a 1st pitch single up the middle. Jefferis would come around to score on an error by the first baseman for Willmar. Ryan Costello (Maryland) also came around to score on this error, giving the Loggers the lead. On the very next pitch, Savion Flowers (Kansas) homered to center giving the Loggers a 5-1 lead.

The Lumbermen picked up right where they left off as Eddie Peters (Xavier) would come around to score after a leadoff walk on a Costello single. Brayden Jefferis also came around to score on the single, and after an error in right field caused the ball to roll all the way to the fence, Ethan Edinger (Louisville) also came around to score. Carson Ohland (GCU) joined in on the fun with a double. Ohland came around to score after Mateo Gray reached on an error by the Willmar 3rd baseman. Savion Flowers would cap off the 6-run second inning with a groundout to second, scoring Gray.

Savion Flowers added another RBI to his line for the night as he grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Carson Ohland for the second time of the night. Flowers also added a stolen base to his name and an error by the catcher, allowing Mateo Gray to come in to score once again.

In the bottom of the 6th, La Crosse kept pouring it on, scoring 8 more runs to pad their lead even more. Kanon Sundgren (Nebraska) earned himself 2 RBIs on a single to left, scoring Gray and Eli Small (Kentucky). Peters followed that with a single of his own and Savion Flowers came into score thanks to another error by the Willmar right fielder. Jefferis kept his bat hot with a double off the centerfield wall, scoring Sundgren. Jefferis then came around to score thanks to a double off the bat of Costello. Edinger scored for the second time of the night on a wild pitch right before Mateo Gray added an RBI, grounding out to shortstop. Ohland would add one more run before the bleeding stopped thanks to yet another Savion Flowers RBI single.

Before the night was over, Savion Flowers added RBIs 7 and 8 to his total on an opposite field home run to left. This would officially break the Loggers' single game RBI record. Mingo reached on an error scoring Sundgren from 3rd and Eli Small had the record setting RBI with a single, scoring Edinger, and stretching the La Crosse lead to 25 runs.

While 26 runs is the record breaking headline for the Loggers, La Crosse also got quite the outing from starter Caden Richardson (Weatherford CC) as he went 6 innings allowing 0 earned runs on 0 hits and striking out 10 for his best outing of the year. The no-hitter would unfortunately be broken up in the 7th inning with the lone hit being a double off the right field wall.

Flowers led the way for the Lumbermen with a record 8 RBIs. Costello had himself a night at the plate going 3-4 with 3 RBIs. Jefferis also tied a single game record with 7 ABs, recording 3 hits and an RBI tonight.

The Loggers will face Willmar again for the second game of the series on June 22nd, first pitch at 5:05 pm.







