Rockers Exact Revenge in Win over Mallards

June 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MADISON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (15-11) gritted out a comeback win on Sunday afternoon against the Madison Mallards (17-9) by a score of 5-3.

Green Bay fell behind 1-0 in the first inning, but got the bats going after that, taking the lead in the third on an RBI single from Max Humphrey. Madison battled back to tie and take the lead in the bottom frame, forcing Green Bay native Avery Duncan to enter in relief. Duncan issued a strong outing, finishing 4.1 innings, allowing no earned runs and finishing with the win.

Duncan's performance allowed the Rockers to claw back on offense, tying the game on a solo blast from Aidan Kuni in the sixth inning. The damage wasn't done there as Eli Selga doubled with two outs to score Parker Martin and jump out to a 4-3 lead. The Rockers found one more insurance run on a single by David Mysza. Drew Aguiar entered the game in the 8th and finished the game on a six-out save.

The Rockers and Mallards will finish a four-game series with two games in Green Bay on Monday and Tuesday. Both games at Capital Credit Union Park are slated for 6:35pm and gates open at 5:30pm.

