MoonDogs Take Home A Split Against The Bucks

June 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The MoonDogs have split the series with the Waterloo Bucks, dropping this contest 17-13.

The starting pitcher for the MoonDogs tonight was Caleb Koskie (Indiana University). Koskie would throw for 4.0 innings and face a total of 20 batters. Through those 20 batters, he would strike out 4.

The MoonDogs would get their bats going right away, putting up 4 runs in the top of the first.

Anthony Avalos (University of Houston) would hit an RBI single, scoring Josey Williamson (University of Alabama). Cannon Peery (Grand Canyon University) would step up to the plate and hit a home run, scoring Avalos and himself! Collin Jennings (University of Illinois) would end the inning with an RBI single, scoring Wills Maginnis (Georgia State).

Both teams would remain scoreless until the bottom of the fourth, when the Bucks would turn on the jets. The Bucks would not end an inning scoreless from that point on, putting up a total of 17 runs.

The relief pitchers for the MoonDogs tonight would be Hayden Crews (Fresno State University), Tyler Vargas (Sac City), and Luke Harrington (Angelina College).

Crews would take the mound for an inning and face 8 batters, with one strikeout. Vargas would follow him up, facing 7 batters. Lastly, Harrington would finish the game, pitching for 2.2 innings of work. He would record 2 strikeouts through 13 batters faced.

The MoonDogs would come alive again in the top of the seventh, as they put up 2 runs.

Brandon Vlcko (Minnesota State University, Mankato) would bring Maginnis to score from an RBI double. Kain Collins (Charleston Southern University) would hit a ground out, allowing Jennings to touch home plate.

The MoonDogs would score again in the eighth and ninth innings of play, scoring 2 and 5 runs.

Sean Griggs (University of Alabama) would score on a walk, and Jennings would hit a sac fly, scoring Connor Cuff (University of Louisiana-Lafayette).

The top of the ninth was electric for the MoonDogs as they scored 5 runs. Peery hit an RBI single, scoring Griggs. Then Maginnis would hit a 2-RBI double, scoring Cuff and Peery. The MoonDogs would end the game with a Jennings home run, scoring Maginnis and himself!

The MoonDogs would end the game, losing 17-13. They will be back in action at ISG Field tomorrow, taking on the Minot Hot Tots!







