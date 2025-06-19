Ryan Bakes Walks off Leprechauns with 3-Run Bomb

June 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, WI - Jake Shelagowski's fastball averages 97 mph. That was the last thing the Kenosha offense expected when the Royal Oak reliever entered the game in the eighth inning.

Hogan Denny, James McCoy and Dayton Murphy fell as Shelagowski's first victims, all three striking out against the unexpected heat. The Kingfish weren't used to facing this type of speed and were down 6-5. The anticipation of a comeback lessened and lessened.

Until the bottom of the ninth.

It took Aidan Camberg ten pitches to get on base, finally catching up to speed. Jadan Boyce followed, lining a single over the shortstop.

Then, Ryan Bakes went yard. Game over.

The Kenosha Kingfish walked off the Royal Oak Leprechauns 8-6 in their second game of the series and the first game of today's doubleheader.

Similar to yesterday, the Kingfish were the first to get on the board. With bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Kyle Alivo grounded out to the second baseman, but advanced Murphy home to make it 1-0.

However, Kenosha's lead only lasted so long.

The Leprechauns put themselves on top in the second, with Jack Boike ripping a two-RBI double to the left-center wall, overtaking the Kingfish 2-1.

Royal Oak's rally continued in the fourth inning, as the Leprechauns piled on four more runs, giving themselves a five-run lead-until the Fish came back.

Kenosha responded in the sixth, scoring four runs of their own with the help of four Royal Oak errors, but couldn't compete long enough to pull ahead.

Eventually, in the bottom of the ninth, Bakes came to the Kingfish's rescue, securing the 8-6 win.

The second game of the doubleheader will be held at 6:35 p.m. tonight at Historic Simmons Field.







