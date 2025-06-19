Stingers Take Game One from the Larks

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (12-10) took game one against the Bismarck Larks (7-18), 11-9.

In the first inning, centerfielder Cody Nitowitz hit a double off the wall. Jameson Martin singled to drive in Nitowitz.

In the second, Matthew Pena hit his fourth home run of the season to extend the Stinger led to two.

Jameson Martin led off the bottom of the third inning with a double off the wall. Armani Guzman walked. Martin and Guzman both stole to move into scoring position.

Martin scored on a wild pitch while catcher Ryan Tayman scored Guzman from third on a sacrifice fly.

The Larks scored seven runs in the top of the fourth.

The Stingers got back on the board in the bottom of the fifth with right fielder Joey Craig being brought in on a balk. Tayman tied the game up with a two-run home run.

Bismarck was able to scrape across two more in the top of the seventh to take the lead 9-7.

The Stingers plated four in the bottom of the seventh. The inning was capped off by Kobe Eikmeier who hit his fourth home run of the season driving in Pena.

For the Stingers, Kaden Straily pitched 2.0 innings, allowing just two runs with four strikeouts.

Jameson Martin went 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored

Matthew Pena went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Kobe Eikmeier went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a home run.

The Stingers will continue their home stand against the Bismarck Larks Friday with first pitch set for 6:35p.m. CST on NWL+.

