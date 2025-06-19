MoonDogs Clobber Eau Claire

The MoonDogs came home and solidified a win, 17-2, against the Eau Claire Express!

Your starter on the mound tonight was Sam Stockman (University of Utah). Stockman would receive the win on the mound tonight, throwing for 5.2 innings of work, with 3 strikeouts! Through his innings, Stockman would face a total of 25 batters.

The MoonDogs started off scoring right away, scoring 6 runs! Wills Maginnis (Georgia State) would hit an RBI single, scoring Anthony Avalos (University of Houston). Caleb Koskie (Indiana University) would get hit by a pitch on a loaded base path, and send home Josey Williamson (University of Alabama). Connor Cuff (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) would hit a sac fly, scoring Maginnis. Sean Griggs (University of Alabama) would follow up with another sac fly, scoring Collin Jennings (University of Illinois). To end the bottom of the first, Koskie would score on a wild pitch, and Nico Libed (San Diego) would score on a walk. 6-0 to start the game!

The Express answered right away with 1 of their own!

The MoonDogs would advance their score by 5 runs in the bottom of the fourth! Jennings would hit an RBI single, scoring Maginnis. Jennings would then get mobile around the base path and record a stolen base. Koskie would hit him home by hitting an RBI single. Koskie would follow Jennings' path, and steal to second, then come all the way home with a Cuff RBI single. Griggs would end the inning by hitting a RBI double, scoring Cuff and Libed! 11-1 MoonDogs!

The first reliever for the MoonDogs was Jack Wills (University of Evansville). Wills would be on the mound for 2.1 innings of work and have 1 strikeout through 14 batters faced!

The MoonDogs would come back alive in the bottom of the sixth, when they would extend their lead by 5 more runs! Williamson would hit an RBI single, bringing home Griggs. Then Maginnis hit a double, which would score Kain Collins (Charleston Southern University). Williamson would come around the base path as well as Maginnis, on a Jennings double! To end the inning, Koskie would hit an RBI single, scoring Jennings! 16-1 MoonDogs!

The seventh inning would be the last inning scored in for both teams, as they would both score 1. For the MoonDogs, Williamson would hit an RBI single, bringing home Collins. 17-2 MoonDogs!

Bryan Garrett (High Point University) was the last arm for the MoonDogs! Garrett would record 1 inning of work with 1 strikeout, through 4 batters!

The MoonDogs take down the Express in Game 1 of their series, 17-2!







