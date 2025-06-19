Morello Deals Complete Game Shutout as Woodchucks Blank Chinooks

June 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







MEQUON, WI - Mason Morello (New York University/Fordham) put himself into the Wausau Woodchucks history books on Wednesday afternoon, becoming the first Northwoods League pitcher in nearly two years, and the first Woodchuck in nine years, to throw a nine inning, complete game shutout.

Morello was brilliant on the mound of Wausau, turning in the best start of any Woodchuck this season as Wausau took down lakeshore 11-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday. The right-hander made it through all nine innings on just 93 pitches, and while he allowed 10 hits, he didn't walk a single batter. Morello also struck out three and left a runner at third base in the ninth to secure his feat.

Morello became the first Northwoods League pitcher to throw a complete-game nine inning shutout since Kalamzoo's Eamon Horwedel notched one on July 18, 2023. That also came against the Lakeshore Chinooks, in an 8-0 win for the Growlers. The last Wausau pitcher to pitch nine scoreless innings was Scott Parker back on August 4, 2016. The left-hander who went to the University of San Francisco struck out five and allowed only five hits in a 7-0 win at Kenosha.

The Woodchucks have now notched three shutout wins this season, the most of any team in the Northwoods League. During this road trip, Wausau's arms are allowing just 3.86 runs per game against their opponents. For Morello, Thursday's complete-game shutout was the second of his career. The Longwood, Florida native dealt a two-hit shutout in March 2024 with New York University in a 7-0 victory over Mount St. Vincent.

Wausau's field also put on a defensive clinic that helped keep the Chinooks quiet. The Woodchucks turned three double plays in the win, tying a single game high for the 2025 season. It also marked the second straight game without an error for Wausau, who remain undefeated at 5-0 when playing error-free baseball.

The offense, which hit double digits for the seventh time this season, got things started in the third inning. After loading the bases, Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) drilled an RBI single up the middle to score two runs with two outs to put Wausau up 2-0. Schlotterback now has 21 RBIs on the season, which is second on the team. It's the sixth time in the last seven games where the Woodchucks have scored first.

Wausau would then extend its lead in the fourth. Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois) drove in the first two runs of the inning with a two-run single, and Schlotterback would drive in the other two with another two-out RBI single to make it 6-0. Those two led the way for Wausau at the plate, with Mazzacano finishing the day 3-3 with a triple and three runs scored, and Schlotterback going 2-4 with four RBIs.

In the late innings, Wausau put the game away, with Cade Baldridge (Cowley CC/Kansas) lacing an RBI double for one of two runs in the eighth inning. In the ninth, Ethan Guerra (Arizona) hit a two-run single as part of a three-run inning that made the score 11-0. During the road trip, Guerra and Baldridge have combined for 11 total RBIs.

Wausau is now 15-8 on the season and is now tied for first with the Madison Mallards in the Great Lakes West Division. Both teams are set to play tonight, with Madison set to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on the road.

The Woodchucks will have a chance to sweep their first doubleheader of the season when they face off against the Chinooks again this evening. Game two of the doubleheader is scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m., and fans can stream the game live at northwoodsleague.com or on the NWL+ app. Fans can also watch the Woodchucks play at Athletic Park this summer by purchasing tickets at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.