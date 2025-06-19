Pit Spitters Come from Behind to Take Game One

Rockford, IL - The Traverse City Pit Spitters take game one of the series against the Rockford Rivets, 13-7.

The beginning of the final series of the road trip didn't begin well for the Pit Spitters as Kellen Roberts hit the first two batters and then walked one to load the bases. Jayce Blalock hit a grand slam home run over the left field wall to give the Rivets an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Brett Rozman took advantage of an error to put himself on base to lead off the top of the second inning. Hunter Herndon singled back up the middle scoring Rozman, cutting the Rivets lead down to 4-1.

Roberts struggles throwing the ball to the catcher continued into the bottom of the second inning, as he hit Tate Shimao to get the Rivets offense going once again. After a couple of wild pitches that allowed Shimao to advance to third, he scored on a groundout too short to make it 5-1. Later in the inning, Sam Flores singled, scoring a run to extend the Rivets lead to 6-1. In the bottom of the third inning, Nolan Belcher singled to left field. He later scored on a double to left field hit by Jack Scheri to extend the Rivets lead to 7-1.

Back-to-back singles jumpstarted the Pit Spitters offense in the top of the fifth inning. Couple of strikeouts later, Charlie Iriotakis was intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs. Nathanael Coupet drew a walk allowing a run to score, cutting the Rivets lead down to 7-2. Cade Collins kept the lineup going with a single scoring two runs to further slim the Rivets lead down to 7-4. To cap it off, Coupet stole home scoring another run to make it a 7-5 game.

It was a similar situation in the top of the sixth inning as a couple of singles and a walk loaded the bases, this time with just one out. Rozman was hit by a pitch allowing a run to score to pull the Pit Spitters within one at 7-6. Cooper McMullen then drew a walk to tie the game at 7-7. Collins came through as he singled into centerfield to give the Pit Spitters an 8-7 lead. Hunter Herndon added a couple of more runs to the tally with a single to right field to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 10-7. Alfredo Velazquez put the cherry on top with a three-run home run to give the game it's final score of 13-7.

With the win tonight, the Pit Spitters improve to 13-11 and are within a half a game of first place behind the Kalamazoo Growlers. The team will finish their long eight game road trip tomorrow night against the Rivets. First pitch is 6:05PM CT.







