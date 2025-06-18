Stingers Drop Doubleheader

St. Cloud, MN- In the first game of the doubleheader on Tuesday, the Stingers fell to the Rox by a score of 2-0.

The bats were quiet for most of the game, the Stingers spread out four hits across seven Innings, while only getting three runners in scoring position.

However, the Stingers pitching staff was solid in the first half of the twin bill, Ian Segna and Ben Irsfeld only allowed two runs between the two of them.

Segna started the game on the mound and recorded 3.0 IP on 47 pitches with 1 ER and 3 hits allowed.

Jameson Martin continued his dominance at the plate when he went 1-for-3 with a double.

Ryan Tayman went 1-for-2 with a walk as the Stingers' backstop.

In game two, the Stingers lost another to the Rox by a score of 5-1.

Once again, the Stingers couldn't muster much offensively, recording just four hits and one runs

The Rox were able to grab the lead in the bottom of the fourth by scoring three. Later in the fifth, they added another two to jump up 5-0.

In the 6th, Sam Hunt got the Stingers on the board with an RBI single, driving in Cody Nitowitz.

Carter Buursema went 3.0 IP with two strikeouts and 0 ER in his first start for the Stingers.

Cody Nitowitz who was batting leadoff went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored the only run of the game for the Stingers.

The Stingers will be back in action against the Rox in Willmar at 12:05 p.m. CST on ESPN+

