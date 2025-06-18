Green Bay Heads to Rockford for Key Road Battle

Parker Martin of the Green Bay Rockers at bat

ROCKFORD, IL. - The Green Bay Rockers are back on the road tonight, heading to Rockford Stadium for a pivotal matchup against the Rockford Rivets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. in what's expected to be one of the most competitive games of the season.

The last time these two clubs faced off, fans were treated to a back-and-forth thriller. Both lineups showed flashes of power, and the bullpens were tested down the stretch. This time around, the stakes are even higher - with the Rockers looking to climb the standings and solidify their spot among the Northwoods League's top teams.

Green Bay enters tonight's game riding a wave of recent momentum, sparked by strong performances at the plate and continued chemistry on the mound. Whether it's timely hitting, lockdown relief work, or clutch defensive moments, the Rockers have found ways to stay in games and come out on top.

On the other side, the Rivets will be hungry for revenge and eager to defend their home turf. Expect both teams to bring intensity from the first pitch - this one could have major playoff implications down the line.

Stay tuned on our social media channels for lineup updates, player highlights, and in-game coverage - and catch all the action live on the Northwoods League+ app as the Rockers look to keep the wins rolling and make another statement on the road.

