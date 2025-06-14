Stingers Come Back In Extras Against Larks

Bismarck, ND - The Willmar Stingers (10-6) took the first game of the season against the Bismarck Larks (5-14), 7-6 in comeback fashion.

In the top of the first, the Stingers loaded the bases for Liam Bushey, who drove in a run with a single. With the bases still loaded, Kobe Eikmeier drew a walk to bring in a second run.

A wild pitch allowed Matthew Pena to score safely. Brock Larsen drove in the fourth run of the inning with a ground out to score the runner from third.

The Larks answered back with five runs of their own in the bottom of the first.

The Stingers kept the bats going with a lead-off single by Jameson Martin in the top of the second, followed by a Pena double, but were unable to score.

The Larks scored one run in the bottom of the second.

In the sixth, Matthew Pena drove in Cody Nitowitz to cut the Larks' lead to one.

The Stingers threatened in the top of the seventh, setting up runners on first and third with no outs. Landon Franklin drove in Kobe Eikmeier to tie the game at six.

In the top of the ninth, the Stingers started a rally. Brock Larsen walked, and Jordan Kuhnau pinch ran, immediately stealing second but were unable to plate a run.

After nine innings, the Larks and Stingers were tied.

In the tenth. the Stingers plated the extra runner in the tenth on a throwing error by the Larks.

Will Eldridge returned for his second inning of work and retired the side, collected his third save of the season.

For the Stingers, Jake Lankie pitched 3.0 innings, striking out four batters while allowing just one run to score.

Jameson Martin was 3-for-5, scoring a run.

Matthew Pena went 2-for-2, scoring a run and recording three walks and an RBI.

The Stingers will continue their series against the Larks with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. CST on NWL+.

