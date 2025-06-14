Woodchucks Blowout Growlers, 12-3, on Saturday Night

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (10-8) fell to the Wausau Woodchucks (12-6) on Saturday night, in a game the Woodchucks controlled from the beginning.

It was a three-run first, chasing Growlers starter Wilson Kruse that set the tone for Wausau, who would run away in the later innings. Kalamazoo reliever Gage Vota would pitch 3.1 innings of strong work, allowing just one more run in the fourth. In the bottom half of the inning, the Growlers would cut the deficit in half, thanks to a Jayce Lee two RBI single. A scoreless fifth, pitched by Rocco Bernadina for Kalamazoo and Landon Sexton for Wausau, would lead into a one run Woodchucks sixth, moving the score to 5-2.

The seventh inning turned the game on its head, as Wausau picked up five runs on five hits including a three RBI Noah Malone inside-the-park homer. Kalamazoo would struggle offensively in the eighth and ninth, before Keagan Jirschele would get the final out on a KJ White strikeout.

The previously hot Growlers bullpen was tasked with 8.1 innings on Saturday, and struggled with the workload, allowing ten runs. Gage Vota was a bright spot however, as his 3.1 innings saw just three hits and five strikeouts, without any walks.

Kalamazoo and Wausau will play the final game of the series Sunday with a 1:35 p.m. first pitch schedule.







