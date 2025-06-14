5-Run 7th Inning Propels Lakeshore to Sweep of Kenosha

June 14, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mequon, WI - For the second straight day Kenosha fell after a two-out, five-run rally from Lakeshore gave the Chinooks the lead late.

The Kingfish once again struck first. Ivan Dahlberg's RBI-double scored newest Kingfish Will Matuszak giving the fish a 1-0.

Lakeshore tied the game up in the bottom of the 1st on an RBI-groundout from Jacob Kowes.

Kenosha stretched their lead over the first five innings much like in yesterday's ballgame. A 2-run homerun from Dahlberg gave Kenosha a 3-1 lead in the 3rd. Dahlberg was 4-4, with a home run, three extra base hits and four RBIs. His nine total bases is the most in a game for a Kingfish this season.

Dahlberg scored on a wild pitch in the 6th to give Kenosha a 4-1 advantage.

Jacob Vokal made his second start for Kenosha. After four perfect innings in his first start, he followed it up with five innings of one-run ball in this one. He allowed just three hits and has still yet to walk a batter. He left with the lead.

In the bottom of the 7th though Lakeshore burst out. Jackson Prentice walked the leadoff hitter, but then retired the next two. After hitting a batter and walking the following man, he was removed from the game with the bases loaded.

Chris Rooney came in to relieve him. Rooney had been riding a 6.2 inning scoreless streak, but failed to record an out in this one. He walked in a run, then surrendered a bases clearing double to David Hogg, before allowing Hogg to score on an RBI-single from Jacob Kowes which capped a five-run frame.

Kenosha responded with Dahlberg's second RBI-double in the 8th to cut the Lakeshore lead to 6-5. However that would be all the fish could do as the next six went quietly in order to end the game.

Kenosha dropped it's fourth straight game and now sits at 7-11. Lakeshore sweeps it's first series of the season and improves to 6-12.

The Kingfish try to snap the skid against Battle Creek Saturday. 6:35 pm first pitch time at Historic Simmons Field.







