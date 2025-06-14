Late Lead Slips Away in Madison Mallards' Loss

June 14, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (11-6) couldn't hold on against the Lakeshore Chinooks (7-12) on Saturday night, falling by a score of 10-5.

The Mallards got on the board early, taking a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Mikey Bell (Gonzaga University). Madison extended the advantage in the second frame, as Jimmy Anderson (Heartland Community College) drove in Noah Sheffield (Florida State University) with an infield single to make it 2-0.

Lakeshore got a run back in the third inning, but the Mallards answered back in the fifth inning. Bell drove in a run with an RBI groundout, and Nate Voss (Penn State University) drove home two runs with an RBI single to give the Mallards a 5-1 lead.

The Mallards allowed just one run over the first seven innings, but the wheels came off for Madison in the eighth. The Chinooks plated seven runs to take the lead in the inning, and put the exclamation mark on the comeback in the ninth, as Jesse Aguirre (Mesa Community College) belted a two-run home run to give Lakeshore a 10-5 lead.

Jackson Bahn (Benedictine University) earned the win for the Chinooks in relief, his first of the season. Cayden Baker (Baylor University) was charged with the loss for Madison. Bobby Perebzak (University of Hawaii) picked up his first save for Lakeshore.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday afternoon at Warner Park, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.







