Monday's Bucks vs. Honkers Game Postponed
June 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Waterloo Bucks News Release
Waterloo, IA - The Monday, June 23rd Waterloo Bucks game vs. the Thunder Bay Border Cats has been postponed due to rain and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 24th. Gates at Riverfront Stadium will open at 5:00 pm with the first pitch of Game One scheduled for 5:35 pm. Each game of the doubleheader will be a seven-inning contest. There will be a 30-minute break between games.
Tickets for Monday's game (used or unused) may be exchanged at the Riverfront Stadium Ticket Window for any other 2025 Bucks' regular season game for the same or lesser value.
The Bucks will finish up a four-game homestand on Tuesday before hitting the road for an eight-game road trip. Tickets are available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or online at waterloobucks.com. Bucks team ownership has invested nearly $500,000 in stadium improvements over the last decade including an LED video board, group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.
