Chinooks Held Hitless for 6 Innings in Loss to Woodchucks

June 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WAUSAU, Wis. - When Woodchucks' starter Carter White tossed his first pitch for a strike to Chinooks' lead off hitter Brody Rasmussen Monday afternoon, he began what would turn into one of the most dominant starts in the Northwoods League this season.

White dominated the Lakeshore offense on Monday afternoon, keeping them hitless for the first six innings of play.

By the time Kyle Micklus finally got the 'Nooks in the hit column with a solo home run in the seventh inning, it didn't do much to change the outcome. The Woodchucks offense did too much damage in the early innings for Lakeshore to come back from.

Wausau's offense exploded in the first three innings for eight runs off Lakeshore starter Brian Crooms. It was an unusually disappointing appearance for Crooms, who came into the game as one of the Chinooks most reliable and consistent starters.

The Georgia State senior surrendered nine hits and eight earned runs in just three innings of work. The dam broke in the third, when Wausau struck back-to-back home runs to create an 8-0 cushion.

Crooms' most recent appearance before Monday's start was against the Woodchucks, in which he tossed five strong innings, striking out six and allowing just one unearned run on two hits last Wednesday, adding to the shock of his poor outing.

Arthur Libeau came in to put out the fire and was steady. The Mequon, Wis. native allowed no runs on just four hits, a performance in relief which would've kept things competitive had the offense backed him up.

The Chinooks went thirteen consecutive batters without reaching base, including four full innings of being retired in order. That streak was again broken by Micklus with his solo shot over the fence in right field, which seemed to settle the Lakeshore bats down.

After finally logging their first knock, the Chinooks recorded four more and created a little bit of offensive momentum. Rasmussen brought Owen DeShazo across the plate with an RBI double in the eighth inning. The center fielder eventually scored himself off a Micklus single, who finished with two RBIs.

Lakeshore left it too late. Despite fighting back late, the 8-run hole Crooms had buried them in early was too deep to climb out of and keep the game interesting.

What was most frustrating for the Chinooks was they were the better team for the majority of the game. Take away the three scoring innings for Wausau, and they recorded just four hits and didn't score another run.

Despite the annoyance, manager Mikel Moreno's squad has a quick turnaround ahead of a rematch tomorrow night in Wausau with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. Right-hander Koehn Thomas is expected to start as he looks to record his first win of the season.







