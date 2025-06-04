True Crime Fans - Meet Chris Hansen in Person
June 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release
Get ready for an unforgettable evening with one of television's most iconic investigative journalists - Chris Hansen, host of To Catch a Predator, Killer Instinct, and Crime Watch Daily!
We're offering a one-of-a-kind meet and greet experience happening during our game on June 7, 2025.
Ticket Package Includes:
- Watch the first 3 innings with Chris Hansen (2 tickets)
- Signed Leprechauns gear
- A portion of proceeds will benefit the Gabby Petito Foundation
Don't miss this chance to meet a true TV legend and support a meaningful cause.
Get Your Tickets! Legends of TV Night: Featuring Chris Hansen is proudly sponsored by Tru Blu.
Tru Blu is home to some of the biggest personalities in crime and investigation. Spearheaded by Chris Hansen, the streaming platform exposes scams, catches predators, and delivers a fresh slate of gripping crime shows and documentaries.
