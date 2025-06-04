Dock Spiders Fall to the Rafters

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders first baseman Jarren Sanderson

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - Fond du Lac splits the series with Wisconsin Rapids after a 11-4 loss where the Rafters held the Dock Spiders to four hits.

Fond du Lac did not notch a hit from the top of the third to the top of the eighth as Wisconsin Rapids pitching rotation and defense caused problems all night for the Dock Spiders batting order. The Rafters pitchers over the two game series struckout a combined 20 Dock Spiders as the swing-and-miss proved to be a struggle for Fond du Lac.

One key reason for the loss can be traced back to the four errors committed by Fond du Lac as these self inflicted wounds not only tied their season high in a single game but also held back their defensive output against the hot Rafters offense.

For the Dock Spiders pitching rotation, starter Tannis Lange and Gunner Gilmore combined for seven out of the 11 strikeouts recorded by Fond du Lac. However, forcing free passes proved to be the Rafters strong suit as they earned eight walks and were hit-by-pitch two times.

Fond du Lac's offense did hit an important milestone as Matt Hansen- who went 1-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch and an RBI- recorded the first Dock Spiders homerun of the season in the top of the ninth with a 376 feet blast past the right-centerfield wall.

With the loss, the Dock Spiders sit below .500 again and are 1-1 on the season against the Rafters as they look to reach the win column again with a home-and-home set against the Green Bay Rockers.

Next game for the Dock Spiders is on tomorrow, June 5 against the Rockers at 6:35 p.m. The game not only falls on a Craft Brews and Brats Thursday brought to you by the Fox River Brewing Co., the Sheboygan Sausage Company and 99.5 PKR New Country Now where brats and craft brews will be sold for $3 but it is also Caleb Durbin Night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for a pregame meet and greet with Caleb Durbin as the former Dock Spider and current Milwaukee Brewer returns to Herr-Baker Field.

